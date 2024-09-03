Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $625,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.