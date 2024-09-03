Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

EDV stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

