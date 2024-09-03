Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

