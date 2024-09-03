Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DTE stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

