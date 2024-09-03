Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.74. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

