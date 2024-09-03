Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

NYSE:EG opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

