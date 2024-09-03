Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

