Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

