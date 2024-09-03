Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

