Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

