Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

