Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

