Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.9 %

VRT stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

