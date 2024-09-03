Embraer S.A. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Embraer in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Trading Up 0.8 %

ERJ opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after buying an additional 137,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.