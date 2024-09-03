Embree Financial Group Buys 4,312 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

