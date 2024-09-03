Embree Financial Group Has $256,000 Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Embree Financial Group decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

