Embree Financial Group Increases Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

