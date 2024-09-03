Embree Financial Group Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Embree Financial Group lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,839,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 549,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

