Embree Financial Group Sells 383 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3,718.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 91,836 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

