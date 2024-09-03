Embree Financial Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $17,403,000.

VOE stock opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

