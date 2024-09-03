Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

EMR opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

