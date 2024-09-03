Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

