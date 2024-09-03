Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

