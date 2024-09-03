EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

