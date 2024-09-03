Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading Down 10.2%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Equatorial Energia Trading Down 10.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.
