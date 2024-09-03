Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $834.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $794.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

