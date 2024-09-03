Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 183 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

