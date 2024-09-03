Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 292 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $253.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

