Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 12,074 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $915.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

