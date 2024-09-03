Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

