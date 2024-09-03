Equitable Trust Co. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 73.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 12,108.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

SiTime Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $165.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 827 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $107,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,878 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

