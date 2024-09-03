Equitable Trust Co. Has $313,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

LULU opened at $259.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.76.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

