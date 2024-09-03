Equitable Trust Co. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,166,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at $673,565,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,799 shares of company stock worth $80,880,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

MPWR stock opened at $934.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $852.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

