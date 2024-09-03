Equitable Trust Co. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 145.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.