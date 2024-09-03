Equitable Trust Co. Invests $206,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 63.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $219.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $221.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

