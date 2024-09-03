Equitable Trust Co. Invests $261,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.