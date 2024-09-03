Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

