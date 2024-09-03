Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $212.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

