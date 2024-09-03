Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MSCI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after buying an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $580.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.48. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

