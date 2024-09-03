Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,085.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,066.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

