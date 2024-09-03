Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

