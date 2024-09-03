Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

