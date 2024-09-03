Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $284.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.67 and its 200 day moving average is $259.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

