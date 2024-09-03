Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

