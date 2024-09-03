Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,018 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

