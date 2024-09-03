Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 713.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $491.09 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

