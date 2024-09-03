Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

