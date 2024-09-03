Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of ERO opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
