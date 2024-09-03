Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 742 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

VLO opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

