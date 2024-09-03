Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 236,503 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

